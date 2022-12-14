A man who was homeless just last year but has since moved into stable housing now works at a Hillsboro shelter pods site to help lift others out of homelessness. Read moreHillsboro shelter programs helped lift people out of homelessness
The selection of furnishings and colors were aided by a library teen council of around 22 student regulars. Read moreForest Grove City Library opens new teen space
A century-old investment continues to pay dividends for Forest Grove. Read moreForest Grove makes a million in logs
As the city council wrapped up a presentation about the growing number of Forest Grovers paying most of their income on rent, outgoing Pete Truax took the last word to… Read morePete Truax retires after five decades of public service
In Portland and nationwide, Jews prepare for the Festival of Light, aware of growing threats. Read morePortland Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism
A ceiling leak at the Cornelius Public Library potentially damaged 1,700 books. Read moreCornelius Library leak damages books
The City of Forest Grove is moving forward with a plan to transform part of 21st Avenue into a “festival street” to host events and keep downtown busy. Read moreForest Grove moving forward with festival street