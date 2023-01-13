Administrators and Students: Hunger is gripping Oregon college students, preventing degrees

Administrators and students spoke with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici about hunger at Portland State University Jan. 13.

 Photo By Lauren Jin/Office of Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici

Higher education administrators and students told Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici harrowing first-hand accounts about how hunger is gripping Oregon's college campuses and preventing degrees during a roundtable discussion at Portland State University Friday Jan. 13.

Bonamici, who said she accessed federal food benefits herself as a student at Lane Community College and the University of Oregon, introduced a bill earlier this week that would require colleges and universities to inform students in the Federal WorkStudy Program that they may qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Institutions wouldalso give qualifying students official documentation of their eligibility.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

Reporter

"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."

Recommended for you