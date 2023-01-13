Administrators and Students: Hunger is gripping Oregon college students, preventing degrees

Higher education administrators and students told Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici harrowing first-hand accounts about how hunger is gripping Oregon's college campuses and preventing degrees during a roundtable discussion at Portland State University Friday Jan. 13.
Bonamici, who said she accessed federal food benefits herself as a student at Lane Community College and the University of Oregon, introduced a bill earlier this week that would require colleges and universities to inform students in the Federal WorkStudy Program that they may qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Institutions wouldalso give qualifying students official documentation of their eligibility.
While the reform is welcome, attendees said both long-standing barriers to SNAP dollars and expiring emergency benefits are major issues facing students this semester.
Raven Merritt-Shorb, who grew up in Portland and is studying for a master's degree in public health at Oregon State, explained the work requirement clause for SNAP benefits excludes most graduate students from the program.
"Students have graduate assistantships to fund their education, but those hours that you're working in that assistantship don't count toward your work requirement, so if you're working 20 hours in a job on campus teaching classes or working in a lab, that doesn't count," Merritt-Shorb said. "On top of that in order to have an assistantship on our campus, there is a credit requirement. So when you're taking a lot of credits, you're already working a lot of hours, there is no way to work another 20 hours, that work requirement gets alot of people."
Merrit-Shorb also explained that undergraduate students who have a meal plan covering 51 percent of their meals are not eligible for SNAP. Also to qualify for SNAP, recipients must be U.S. Citizens for five years. Currently Senate Bill 610 introduced by State Senators WInsvey Campos, D-Aloha, and James Manning, D-Eugene, would extend SNAP benefits to 62,000 Oregonians facing hunger who are currently excluded on the basis of immigration status.
"The legislation i have is to help connect them with SNAP benefits, but we know there is more work to do because obviously not everybody is eligible. There are some students who are undocumented, there are some students who aren't qualified," Rep. Bonamici, D-Oregon said. said. "I definitely got the message about the challenges of graduate students because they're doing work with their graduate program and they're also expected to have a work requirement on top of that, making it unrealistic. I look forward to breaking down those barriers."
Earlier this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced the end of a pandemic program that had given SNAP recipients in total an extra $1.9 billion in money for food since April 2020.
"The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since April 2020. The 2023 federal spending bill ended funding for emergency allotments. Due to this change, the federal government will no longer allow Oregon to issue emergency food benefits after February 2023," the department said in a news release.
Katherine Bode Clatsop, Benefits Navigator atClatsop Community College, recalled a student whose monthly SNAP benefits are dropping from $900 to $400 without the emergency assistance.
"She has four children. She said 'I'm probably going to have to quit school because my children have to be a priority', and that's not the only phone call I received this week about that," Bode told the roundtable. "We're going to see a huge decline in enrollment in all of the colleges, especially in the community colleges, for the spring term."
Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, told the roundtable the number of Oregonians asking for food assistance increased from 860,000 in 2019 to 1.7 million in 2020, 1.2 million in 2021 and up to 1.5 million in 2022, more than a quarter of the state population.
"And that's only the people who asked. That's not including the people who didn't ask," Morgan said.
Researchers at Oregon State University recently surveyed their student population and found a conservative estimation that 26.6% are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to healthy food. However of that group of food-insecure students, only 17% receive SNAP benefits. For all students receiving SNAP, 56% were not food insecure.
"We don’t know why they are not enrolled – is it that they are program ineligible or that they have not applied for SNAP even though eligible?," said Jenny Jackson, a professor who co-authored the report. "SNAP likely provides some protection against food insecurity. The relationship between SNAP and food insecurity can’t be fully understood with these cross-sectional data because we don’t know the extent to which food insecurity leads people to enroll in SNAP, or how SNAP use in a given month may reduce food insecurity.. We aim to repeat our study in 2024 and look forward to learning more."
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."