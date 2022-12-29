All About the Christmas Tree

This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.
Almost every American who celebrates Christmas puts up a Christmas Tree. Some people insist on a fresh tree while others re-use an artificial tree. And those who really go all out for the holidays have one in every room. But how did this tradition begin?
The first American trees were displayed by German settlers who brought the tradition from the old country. Candles were placed on the branches, and they were only lit on Christmas eve for a short time due to the fire hazard. The tradition for the rest of the country began when Queen Victoria of England was pictured with her family next to a Christmas Tree. If it was good enough for the queen, then it was good enough for Americans.
The sale of ornaments flooded to the United States from Europe and Americans also began using popcorn strings and apple for decorations. In 1923 President Calvin Coolidge started the tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree when electricity became more widely available. Electric lights were safer than candles.
Today 25 to 30 million real trees are sold in the U.S. every year, many of them from Oregon tree farms here is Western Oregon. Artificial trees sales have risen to just under 10 million last year.
Whichever type of tree you decorate at your house, Scotties Auto Body wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.