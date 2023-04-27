Scotties Auto Body

This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Auto Body Repair. Sponsored content.

Of course, this old adage means that all the rainy days of April will eventually bring the flowers of May. Traced back to a 1610 poem from the UK or Ireland this also applies to us. April is typically a wet month and especially here in Western Oregon. We’ve had snow, hail and rain and in the middle of the month the Portland Metro area experienced another atmospheric river. But precipitation is what keeps this part of Oregon green.

Tags

Recommended for you