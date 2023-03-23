This article brought to you courtesy of Nate Boyd of The Gym, News-Times Insider Fitness Expert. Sponsored content.
You may think that nothing happens on March except St. Patrick’s Day, but you would be wrong. It’s National Nutrition Month, Nutrition and Hydration week is from the 13th to the 19th and the International Day of Happiness occurs on the 20th. Strangely enough, World Sleep Day and St. Patrick’s Day are both on the 17th. Do napping and green beer go together? Well, possibly.
National Nutrition Month is all about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. The staff at The Gym can get on board with that! You got questions about physical activity or healthful eating? We got answers.
Nate knows all about nutrition and hydration. With good nutrition and lots of hydration your workout will be more effective to say nothing of more comfortable. But we have spoken of this before. Eat well and drink water.
The International Day of Happiness was initiated by Bhutan which recognizes the value of national happiness over national income. It was proclaimed an international day by the United Nations in 2012. The Gym wants you to be happy, too. Get in shape and get enough sleep.
The World Sleep Society is issuing a global call to action to organize sleep health awareness activities. Sleeping is good. Sleeping helps your muscles recover after a good workout. The Gym supports sleep.
The Gym staff encourages you to celebrate these days week and month. If you have questions stop into The Gym and learn how we can help.