Nate Boyd of The Gym

This article brought to you courtesy of Nate Boyd of The Gym, News-Times Insider Fitness Expert. Sponsored content.

You may think that nothing happens on March except St. Patrick’s Day, but you would be wrong. It’s National Nutrition Month, Nutrition and Hydration week is from the 13th to the 19th and the International Day of Happiness occurs on the 20th. Strangely enough, World Sleep Day and St. Patrick’s Day are both on the 17th. Do napping and green beer go together? Well, possibly.

Tags

Recommended for you