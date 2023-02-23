This article brought to you courtesy of the CaringPlaces Forest Grove Beehive, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
There are several types of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease, and all share symptoms caused by loss of cognitive functioning. This could show up as memory loss, impulsive actions or difficulty speaking. Many people with dementia may become easily agitated, exhibit physical or verbal aggression, show signs of restlessness or anxiety and many experience significant emotional distress. Some behaviors can become significant enough to alter personalities. Cognitive challenges can be so frustrating for those experiencing dementia, they may become unbearable. What is the best approach in managing the changes of dementia in your loved one?
• Start with empathy. Understand that your loved one's behavior is caused by the disease.
• Remain calm. Negative energy sparks agitation.
• Avoid highly stimulating environments and activities that can overwhelm them.
• Have realistic expectations. Cognitive impairment makes everything more difficult and frustrating.
Caring for your loved ones at home may become too difficult and seeking professional help is your best option. Caring Places Memory Care communities have been helping seniors with dementia for over 30 years by providing comfortable home-like environments with specialized dementia treatment by compassionate caretakers.
The care team at The Beehive Assisted Living and Hawthorne House Memory Care know how difficult these changes are and provide daily life enrichment, social activities, and engagement in attempt to keep each senior functioning at the highest level possible. For more information or to book a tour call us at 503-506-6960.