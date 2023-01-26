Essential Extras for Your Child’s Bedroom

This article brought to you courtesy of Murphy's Furniture, News-Times Insider Home Furnishings Expert. Sponsored content.
Tired of battling your little one on keeping their room clean and organized? Here are a few ways to create a positive living space for your wee ones and give them the emotional buy in to keep it maintained
Keep it simple. Remove everything and add back your structure pieces like bed, desk and chest of drawers. Remove clutter and outgrown items.
Don’t just add stuff back from the pile that’s left; use these ideas to instill a sense of ownership in your youth’s new room design.
Wall art that is about them like baby pictures, favorite sport or scholastic awards.
A cozy blanket or quilt especially if handmade for them.
Bookshelves, bins and hooks. Fun labels make it easier to return items to their rightful spot.
A cozy chair, pouf, or kid’s rocker to create an ideal quiet reading spot and don’t forget a reading light.
A small treasure box would give a specific spot for those wee things our littles value so dearly like rocks and bobbles.
A clock with traditional as well as current information. In today’s society, telling time is almost like learning a foreign language. Give your young ones the edge whilst they learn time management
Of course, the friendly crew of Murphy’s Furniture in Cornelius is here to help. All of your child’s bedroom essentials are on sale the entire month of February, during Murphy’s Kid’s Stuff Sale.