Rain or shine, Forest Grove’s Taste and See Local food bank is going to make sure people are fed every Thursday.

Open once per week and located on 19th Avenue, Taste and See Local has built a reputation as one of Washington County’s most generous food banks. Unlike many places, which often require clients to pre-register or show proof of residence, Taste and See Local relies solely on the honors system.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you