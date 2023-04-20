Rain or shine, Forest Grove’s Taste and See Local food bank is going to make sure people are fed every Thursday.
Open once per week and located on 19th Avenue, Taste and See Local has built a reputation as one of Washington County’s most generous food banks. Unlike many places, which often require clients to pre-register or show proof of residence, Taste and See Local relies solely on the honors system.
If you make a trip to the food bank, all volunteers need to know are your name and the number of people in your family. The method also allows friends, neighbors and volunteers from other organizations to pick up and deliver food to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to make it to the food bank.
“I don’t care where you live, if you make it to my food bank and you’re hungry, we will feed you,” said Rochelle Martin, the food bank’s executive director.
And feed people they do. Last month, Taste and See Local served over 800 families.
The metaphorical doors — it’s an outdoor pantry — open at 10:45 a.m. and close at 12:45 p.m. Clients can either walk up or pull their car into the lot after waiting in line. The food bank has translators for native Spanish speakers as well.
The Oregon Food Bank supplies the pantry’s basic items — such as frozen meats, produce and canned goods — while volunteers make trips to pick up the rest, which they’ve either purchased themselves or stores have donated.
Martin says she isn’t worried about people taking advantage of the food bank, despite its no-questions-asked policy.
“With anything you do, some people are going to try to milk the system,” she said. “You can’t get hung up on who doesn’t deserve it. Suspicions and biases prevent some people from getting the help they need. I’m just not interested in that.”
Taste and See Local started out as a small food bank at the Solid Life Center, a foursquare church in town. When the pandemic hit, the then-christened Solid Life Center Foodbank went from serving approximately 50 families a week to 150 families due to the spike in need.
Two years ago, Martin — who by then had been the food bank’s executive for three years — made Taste and See Local its own nonprofit. She said she made the decision to branch off from the church because, again, she wanted to eliminate barriers to accessing food.
“Some people, for their own reasons, are not interested in coming to a church food bank,” Martin said. “I don’t care about your ideology or beliefs — I just want to feed you.”
That’s certainly not to say faith isn’t important in Martin’s own life and mission. It guides her in how she runs the food bank.
Taste and See Local’s name comes from the Psalms 34:8 Bible verse: “Taste and see that the Lord is good.”
“Jesus is the ultimate servant,” Martin said. “He fed the hungry and cared for people at every level. That’s what I want to do. Nobody has to believe what I believe to receive food, but I do want to be the best example of what God has called me to be.”
To her, that means providing more than just food.
“I want people to leave feeling loved, heard and seen,” Martin said. “I want them to understand that they are gifted, that they are loved and worth loving.”
While delivering food boxes to cars, she often listens to life stories, prays or sings for people when requested, holds hands and offers hugs.
“Some people who come to the food bank, we’re the only people who touch them all week,” she said. “(We try to) look them in the eye, hold their hand, hug them. That (human connection) is even more important than a warm belly.”
It doesn’t matter to Martin if the people she’s trying to help are rude either.
“Everyone’s somebody’s baby, even the ones that some people get frustrated with or those who don’t present well,” she said. “They’re still somebody’s baby. They’re still important to me.”
Taste and See Local is constantly in need of volunteers. As for how someone can get involved, people can just show up on any Thursday and ask to speak to Martin.
Volunteers are usually on-site after 9 a.m. and sometimes stay as late as 3 p.m. Help is especially needed after the food bank closes, which is when volunteers are the most exhausted. Even donating an hour or two is helpful.
Taste and See Local is located at 2134 19th Ave. in Forest Grove every Thursday, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.