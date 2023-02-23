Darcey Edwards
Edina Clagett

This article brought to you courtesy of Darcey Edwards of Edwards Realty Trust, News-Times Insider Realty Expert.

Regardless of high interest rates. Foreign policy and rising inflation there is still a high demand for homes. When life is stressful everyone wants a haven to escape to. The pandemic, an unsettled world and high prices have convinced us that home is the place to be. But we want our home to be large enough for work and school, we want an outside space to breathe fresh air and we want a nice neighborhood. Many have decided that they want to downsize and live a simpler life, putting a squeeze on the small home and rural market.