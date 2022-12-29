Holidays at Jennings McCall

This article brought to you courtesy of Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
When your loved one lives at Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Community, they will never miss a holiday celebration. Our staff delights in creating a festive atmosphere with decorations special events, holiday crafts, games, movies, and other activities.
Jennings McCall staff knows that recreational activities encourage residents to socialize and interact with each other. Socialization promotes healthy cognition because positive social interactions on a consistent basis help keep seniors stimulated, mentally sharp and intellectually engaged. Socialization also reduces stress, leading to increases in cardiovascular health and an improved immune system. It reduces the risk of depression caused by isolation and loneliness and encourages greater self-esteem. Best of all, high levels of socialization in seniors help increase longevity so you can celebrate more holidays and other events with your senior.
All activities at Jennings McCall are designed to help fulfill your loved one’s physical, mental, and social needs by giving residents the company, support, and engagement they need for their overall well-being.