Is there a high-pitched squeak when you press the brake pedal? Does your car or truck shake or pull to one side when you begin to stop? Is the brake warning light on? All these are warning signs that you need brake service.
When you press down on the brake pedal, the master cylinder pressurizes a system of hydraulic brake lines leading to each of the vehicle’s wheels, where brake pads or shoes press against a disc or drum and create the necessary friction needed to slow the vehicle to a complete stop. Over time, this friction and heat has the potential to wear down the brake shoes, brake pads, calipers, brake rotors, and other braking components.
Without a properly functioning brake system you won’t be able to stop. Your car or truck’s braking system needs brake fluid to keep the components lubricated. Brake components are made from materials designed to wear out due to friction and need to be replaced. Worn brake pads put stress on other parts of the system, like the drums, rotors and calipers. Once these parts are damaged it’s expensive to repair them.
