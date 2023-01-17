How to get into Exercise

This article brought to you courtesy of Nate Boyd, owner of The Gym, News-Times Insider Fitness Expert. Sponsored content.
It’s January, there’s that whole resolution thing and well you are ready to get back to it. But: You have been a performance athlete but have let it go because you know, life … You have never really been a fitness type before, but now, too fat, too breathless, too blah.
Here’s what to do. Work with a trainer. The Gym has helpful and expert trainers to help you with exercises and your form when doing them. They will teach you about the machines and how to use them correctly. They will hold your hand till you get it.
Start out with low intensity exercises. You have to start slow and easy or you will be discouraged by soreness. If you were a fitness buff you will think this won’t work, but the starting goal is to get your body used to physical activity again. And if you are new to exercise, well, you can see the value in starting slowly.
Focus on your flexibility. You will need to loosen up! As you become more active be sure to include stretching in your workout and stop if you’ve tweaked something. See above about the trainer, form and avoiding injury.
Take a rest day. Once you see results you may want to push harder, but rest is an important part of an effective workout. A day off will help your body repair and recover.
You know what to do, now call Nate at the Gym and he will get you set up.