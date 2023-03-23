This article brought to you courtesy of Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
Are your children worried about you staying alone? Are you sick of housework, yardwork or cooking but aren’t ready for assisted living? Do you need just a little help but don’t want to live with your children? Then Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Community Independent Living is perfect for you!
Each retirement apartment at Jennings McCall has a kitchen, large bathroom and one or two bedrooms. Amenities include housekeeping with linen service (no more housework,) beautiful and well-maintained grounds (no more yardwork,) residents can choose up to three delicious meals served in the elegant dining room (no more cooking) and Jennings McCall Staff are available 24 hours a day for emergencies (your children will no longer have to worry about you.)
It’s the best of both worlds! You can have an independent lifestyle and not have to worry about grocery shopping, running the vacuum or your daughter bugging you about moving in with her.
Staying active is easy at Jennings McCall, too. Movies in our theater, monthly special events are fun and a good way to make new friends. Regular trips on the Jennings McCall bus for shopping, dining at local restaurants or day trips to special places or community events will keep you enjoying life and give you something to look forward to. celebrations.
Don’t wait to set your mind at ease, give us a call for a tour of your new independent living apartment today.