Merry Fitness

This article brought to you courtesy of Nate Boyd, of The Gym, News-Times Insider Fitness Expert. Sponsored content.
The Thanksgiving food fest is over and now is the time to drop those turkey pounds before you hear those reindeer paws up on the housetop. It is the Most Wonderful Time of the Year unless you pig out on cookies and eggnog and will have endure The Bleak Midwinter of chubbiness. It will be a Blue Christmas if you don’t keep up with your fitness plan.
So Come All Ye Faithful fitness buffs and visit the Gym to stay slim. Just think of the Joy to the World will feel when it sees your ripped body. We say let it show, let it show Baby, even if It’s Cold Outside, The Gym will be warm, and the staff will be delighted to assist you. Lift those Silver barBells or Rock Around the Christmas Tree in one of The Gym’s classes.
So give the Gym a Jingle Bell or drive Over the River and Through the Woods to tour The Gym and see just what there is on offer. All The Gym really Wants for Christmas is you to be healthy and fit. Skip the chestnuts This Christmas and give the gift of a membership at The Gym. Better yet, get you and your loved matching memberships, Those who sweat together stay together.
The Gym wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year but skip the figgy pudding, it’s fattening. So have yourself a Merry Little Christmas and May All Your Christmases be White.