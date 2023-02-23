This article brought to you courtesy of Murphy's Furniture, News-Times Insider Home Furnishings Expert. Sponsored content.
If you have traced your roots to the Celtic or Irish, you are not alone. Despite often being separated from their Irish-born ancestors by generations, the Irish American identity remains strong. It is believed the number of folks describing themselves as Irish American is 7 times larger than the population of Ireland itself.
Tracing the origins of this bold colorful force often exposes their heroic resistance to foreign invaders. From the first Viking/Norman invasions to England’s occupation (not to mention the mass exodus during the potato famine where the nation lost a quarter of its population,) Ireland’s heritage has persevered. Traditionally viewed as a fun loving, hardworking, easy going and often stubborn people, the Irish tradition of family may be the key. One train of thought is the Irish absorbed their “would be conquerors”, marrying them into their families, thus promoting kinship vs conflict. This welcoming attitude laid the groundwork the Irish mantra; “everyone is a little Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day”.
For 50 years Murphy's Furniture has been proud to call western Washington County home. During the month of March, this pride in community is evidenced with Murphy's Pop A Balloon Celebration. With every purchase, receive a guaranteed discount!
The days of Murphy's Saint Patrick’s Parade are over. The Murphy family thanks all for past parade support, but will no longer be producing the parade. You can always come visit the friendly, helpful leprechauns at Murphy’s Furniture in Cornelius and celebrate that wee bit of Irish in us all.