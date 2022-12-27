This article brought to you courtesy of Darcey Edwards of Edwards Realty trust. Sponsored content.
You may have heard some of these common real estate myths:
1. You don’t need a real estate agent. We have talked about that previously. You do.
2. Never offer full price. Since this market is volatile, now is a great time to get some sellers credits, repairs or the ability to buy down the rate. Rates have leveled out and are much more stable.
3. Don’t buy a home in the winter. Darcey Edwards says, “Some of my busiest months have been in December.”
The best time to buy is now. Why? Many buyers wait until spring or summer and there will be a glut of buyers who are competing for the same inventory. Wintertime buying knocks out a large bunch of buyers who are waiting for warm weather, but your chances of successfully buying a home is greater in the cold weather months.
A truly serious seller will list their home in the winter, giving buyers the upper hand. A motivated seller is easier to work with.
You can see if there are issues with the home like a furnace that can’t heat the home or flooding in the basement. You will be able to see if you can get up the driveway or if the roads will be cleared by the city.
It is easier to hire movers as they aren’t busy as in the spring or summer.
Your sale will close faster. No backlog at the mortgage broker. And “…rates are still great,” according to Darcey.