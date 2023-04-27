This articlebrought to you courtesy of On Site Tire Pros, News-Times Insider Tire Expert. Sponsored content.
What is an alignment and do I need one?
Routine Alignment should be done regularly to keep your vehicle moving in a straight direction. All the wheels should be pointed in the same direction, not tilted in or out and roll parallel to each other. This is called toe, camber and caster and the wheel alignment machine at On Site Tire Pros will set them to your car’s specifications. Your tires will also be checked for wear and the steering and suspension will be assessed.
Over time, one or more tires will lose alignment. Other causes include an accident, hitting a pothole or curb or driving on rough terrain. Signs of misalignment are uneven or excessive tire wear, the vehicle pulling to one side, vibrating steering wheel, or the steering wheel is not centered while the car is moving straight ahead. Your car will be harder to handle and your tires will wear out prematurely.
On Site Tire Pros will provide you with accurate wheel alignment and rotate your tires for the best handling and tire wear and longevity. With proper maintenance your vehicle will perform better and increase your fuel economy. On Site Tire Pros are the experts in tire care and maintenance and have convenient locations in Forest Grove and Hillsboro. Call us today if you are experiencing any symptoms of misalignment and let us get you and car moving in a straight direction.