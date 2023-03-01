As Washington County’s population has boomed over the past few years, its cities have struggled to keep up with demands for health care services.
On Feb. 28, however, Forest Grove achieved a small victory: a new walk-in urgent care clinic.
The facility is just one of healthcare provider BestMed’s many clinics sprinkled across small communities in the United States.
“We’re rather intentional about being in places where they could use access,” said Jim Ashby, BestMed’s chief executive officer.
Suly Lopez, a family nurse practitioner at the new clinic and Forest Grove resident, said Forest Grove — together with neighboring Cornelius, just a two-minute drive from the new clinic — is unequivocally one of those places.
“It’s a service that this community really needed,” she said. “There was a gap that needed to be filled.”
Before BestMed’s arrival, Forest Grove only had one urgent care clinic. Despite its name, the Immediate Care Clinic operated by OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center — formerly Tuality Healthcare — currently isn’t accepting walk-in patients, according to its website.
Forest Grove has few primary care options as well. For most medical services, residents need to go to Hillsboro or farther.
Tuality Healthcare previously operated a small hospital in Forest Grove, but its emergency department was converted into urgent care in 2018. It continues to operate as the Immediate Care Clinic.
The closest emergency room for Forest Grove residents is the Hillsboro Medical Center — formerly Tuality Community Hospital — itself.
On top of permitting walk-ins, the BestMed Forest Grove clinic is providing a mixture of traditional urgent care and “indirect” primary care services, as Ashby described it, to reduce non-emergency ER visits locally.
“We do a lot of small procedures many urgent cares don’t do,” Lopez said. “We’re an extension of primary care and serve as a bridge to make sure patients that need to go to the ER truly go to the ER, and the ones who don’t, don’t have to.”
The clinic treats fever, flu, and cough and congestion symptoms; fractures; sprains and strains; minor eye injuries; lacerations; skin rashes and infections; abscesses; allergies and asthma; and dehydration.
Patients can also have access to COVID-19 testing, sports physicals, EKGs, vaccinations and immunizations, an on-site lab, and suture and stitches care.
Ashby added that primary care services, such as treatment for chronic pain and pre-diabetes, are available “as the services can be provided and as there is a need.”
If a patient doesn’t have a primary care provider, “we want to be in a position that help that person out, whether we refer them to someone else or we provide the services ourselves,” Ashby said.
Ashby described BestMed’s service overall as “personal, fast and friendly.”
Although the company boasts almost 100 clinics across six states, he said they hold the belief that providing service should not be “transactional.”
“We want to make sure patients feel like they’re family,” Ashby said. “You won’t get that everywhere. A lot of people talk about it, but it’s really tough to deliver it. We’re intentional about how we train and onboard our people.”
Additionally, Lopez said that all staff live within a 10-minute driving radius of the clinic.
“Washington County is a tight-knit community, so I want the patients to know that you have people here who are happy to care of the culture of the community,” she said. “I want them to feel like they can trust us because we are truly here to help them. … So, although we’re (the facility is) new to the community, we’re not strangers.”
The clinic’s address is 3675 Pacific Ave., Suite 101. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information on Forest Grove’s BestMed urgent care clinic, including how to schedule an appointment, visit bestmedclinics.com/oregon/find-a-clinic/forest-grove.