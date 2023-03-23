This article brought to you courtesy of Murphy's Furniture, News-Times Insider Home Furnishing Expert. Sponsored content.
Color is incredibly emotive and often inspires joyfulness. Think of a time when you saw a color or pattern mixed together in a way that made your heart sing a little. Experiencing something refreshing and just a little bit different or unexpected can actually give you a mental lift.
Here are Spring colors for 2023:
Strong yet soothing, glorious greens can give a space an enveloping feel, but they can also sit quietly and calmly, allowing for other materials and bright accent colors to take center stage.
The “popularity of the seventies” has reintroduced warm taupe, browns and caramel tones, becoming immensely popular across everything from paint to upholstery.
Blues, from bright to sea to cobalt, even purple and lavender – bring serenity to a space and create calm.
Don’t overlook the romance of dusky pinks and purples. In fact, pantone’s 2023 color of the year is viva magenta, described as empowering, brave and fearless.
On a side note, any home, in any decorating style, can be more relaxed with a balanced color palette. A balanced color palette usually includes a base color, a color in a medium tone, and a few lighter accents. Let go of color clutter - too many colors and decorations may make your room look busy and overwhelming.
