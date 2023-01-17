No Boredom Here

This article brought to you courtesy of Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
If you think living at Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center might be a little boring, let us change your mind.
First, Jennings McCall is a lush 15-acre campus with walking paths, landscaped courtyards with gazebos and a waterfall pond for you to explore as you get your daily fresh air. If you prefer to stay inside and watch TV, cable is provided. But you won’t want to.
You will want to take an appropriate exercise class or low impact Tai-Chi in the fitness facilities. You will want to attend the Craft & Chat gatherings to make new friends and create something beautiful. And you will want to play bingo.
But there is more, like movie nights in Jennings McCall’s own movie theatre, coffee socials or a big band dance. There are seasonal special events complete with beautiful decorations and bus trips to restaurants or day trips as well as shopping excursions. Do you like puzzles? A packet is available for you to solve. The brain fitness events are lots of fun and so good for you.
Every day you will go the lovely dining room and meet your friends for a fabulous meal. Choose from healthy and appetizing chef prepared meals with salads and desserts. Your family is welcome to join you for a meal or special events and you pet is invited to live with you.
As you can see, you will be entertained, learn new things and develop deep friendships at Jennings McCall. Give us a call to find out more.