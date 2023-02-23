Many of our residents remember when they had to plan meals, go grocery shopping, cook and clean up afterwards. Residents at Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center no longer have to worry about any of this! They can simply head to our beautiful dining room where they can order from our delicious menu.
The delightful staff will bring you the featured soup of the day, salads, and entrees of your choice, often with freshly baked rolls. A yummy dessert always follows, and best of all, the staff will take care of the cleaning. Residents can stay and visit, head back to their apartments or enjoy one of Jennings McCall’s Life Enrichment events.
If one of the featured entrees isn’t enticing, our residents can always choose something off the casual fare menu including freshly made sandwiches, salads and seasonal specialties.
As an example of the offerings breakfast might include, fruit, hot or cold cereal, eggs, bacon and toast. Dinner may be vegetable soup, garlic bread, cucumber and dill salad, rosemary roasted pork loin followed by a warm apple crisp topped with vanilla ice-cream.
And not once did a resident have to go to the grocery store, chop an onion or wash a dish. You’ve spent years doing those chores and now you can leave it all to the experts at Jennings McCall.
Visit us and see for yourself all that Jennings McCall continuing Retirement Center has to offer. Visit our website, take a tour, or call us today.