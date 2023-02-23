Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center

Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Community in Forest Grove, Ore., on April 18, 2018. (Staff photo: Christopher Oertell)

Many of our residents remember when they had to plan meals, go grocery shopping, cook and clean up afterwards. Residents at Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center no longer have to worry about any of this! They can simply head to our beautiful dining room where they can order from our delicious menu.

The delightful staff will bring you the featured soup of the day, salads, and entrees of your choice, often with freshly baked rolls. A yummy dessert always follows, and best of all, the staff will take care of the cleaning. Residents can stay and visit, head back to their apartments or enjoy one of Jennings McCall’s Life Enrichment events.

