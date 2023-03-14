Immediate care options are scarce in parts of Washington County.
For many residents, Oregon Health & Science University’s virtual immediate care may be the appropriate alternative to fill that gap.
Founded in fall 2017, the online program is apt for patients who prefer virtual visits or simply do not need in-person treatment. It’s especially beneficial for elderly people seeking medical prescriptions.
“As long as they have a pharmacy nearby, we can save them a trip to the hospital,” said Stefanie Roland, associate administrator of OHSU’s department of emergency medicine.
Other services include treatment for respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, bladder and urinary tract infections and pink eye; minor injuries like cuts, burns and sprains; and skin problems including sunburn, rashes or insect bites.
It’s also the only health care service in Oregon that supplies remdesivir, an antiviral medication used in treating COVID-19, as part of ambulatory care.
About 75% of virtual care patients seek help for upper respiratory illness, according to OHSU. Ten percent of visits require an in-person follow-up appointment for procedures such as blood draws or X-rays.
Almost half of patients continue to use the service after their initial visits.
“We’ve learned that if you staff it, they will come,” Roland said. “The same patients are commending it to their children, friends and family.”
Despite being successful pre-pandemic, the virtual program’s usage skyrocketed during the thick of COVID-19. In March 2020, monthly visits almost quadrupled.
“When COVID-19 happened, it forced patients to utilize this type of care and got them familiar with it,” said Ryan Morin, an emergency medicine instructor for OHSU’s school of medicine.
He is licensed to provide virtual care through the program for patients in Oregon and Washington.
“Patients’ attitudes and expectations have changed,” Morin said.
Popularity of OHSU’s virtual model has only increased since the pandemic.
In fact, the program spiked last December when facilities were overcrowded with cases of respiratory illness and struggling to keep up with demands for treatment for various medical care previously delayed by the pandemic. In that month alone, the program accumulated over 1,000 visits — 200 more than in March 2020.
Hillsboro resident and retired engineer Ira Pollock spoke highly of OHSU’s virtual immediate care.
Pollock, 73, utilized the services last month upon testing positive for COVID-19. In just a few hours, he was able to talk with a physician assistant from OHSU and receive a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19.
“The primary benefit was just how quick and timely it was,” Pollock said. “I’m sure if I had to go into the office it would have been at least a day or several days — long enough that it would have been too late to start Paxlovid.”
Approximately a week later, he had made a full recovery and returned to the gym.
Like others who use the online service, Pollock said he was grateful he didn’t have to risk getting other patients sick.
“I certainly didn’t want to expose anybody else, nor did I particularly want to pick up anything worse,” he said.
Appointments typically last 20 to 30 minutes. The program boasts nine clinicians, and its hours are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/3Fo41c6.