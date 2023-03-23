This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Auto Body Repair. Sponsored content.
ExpertBelieve it or not, there is more than one holiday in March. St. Patrick’s Day comes immediately to mind and while everyone loves the green beer, corned beef and kissing Irish people associated with St. Paddy’s Day, Scotties Auto Body wants you to remember Pi Day.
That is pi without an e. It’s not about apple or cherry fillings in a pastry crust, it’s about March 14.
What does March 14 have to do with pi, the mathematical sign? They are written the same way as 3.14. You learned in geometry that the value of pi (π) is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. In other words: all the way around a circle divided by all the way across it.
Pi has been around a long time. The Babylonians and the Egyptians were aware of and used pi and Archimedes in Ancient Greece improved on their values.
Pi is 3.14 as we use it most often, but pi continues past 3.14 and on into infinity. At the beginning of the 20th century, about 500 digits of pi were known, but thanks to computers, we now know more than the first six billion digits of pi. The end of pi will never be reached, which explains why some of us never get the whole math thing, but for the mathematicians or physicists among us, pi is a helpful tool.
Scotties wants you to not give up hope. We still celebrate Pi Day with pie.