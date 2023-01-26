This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.
It’s rainy, nasty, it gets dark early and is hard to see. It’s winter in western Oregon.
At Scotties Auto Body, we know that driving in the rain is very different from driving when it’s dry and want you to be safe as you drive to work, grocery shopping or picking up the kids.
The first rule for driving in precipitation is to slow down. Wet roads cause your tires to lose traction and driving slower gives you time to react.
Hydroplaning usually occurs at higher speeds. This is when your tires lose traction on wet pavement, and travel on a film of water dramatically reducing steering and braking. If this happens, let up on the accelerator pedal. To avoid hydroplaning, avoid standing water and puddles. Don’t use your cruise control and make sure your tires are in good condition and inflated to the proper pressure.
Turn your headlights and windshield wipers on. Headlights help you to be seen and see. If you have ever been surprised by a grey car in the rain, you will know why headlights are important. The wipers are designed to clear rain from the windshield so you can see. Replace the blades if necessary.
Turn around, don’t drown. Even 12 inches of water on the road can carry a small car away.
