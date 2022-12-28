Senior Friendly Sports to Try This Year

This article brought to you courtesy of the Forest Grove Beehive, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
As we start the new year many of us set goals. Often our new year resolutions include improving our health. As we age it is a natural that staying healthy can become more challenging.
Whether it is through daily walks and workouts or group events with friends, exercise for seniors is key to living a healthy life. Sports are one of the best ways to stay active and have fun at the same time.
Swimming, walking, Tai Chi and pickle ball are all low impact senior friendly sports. Sports are an easy and fun way for seniors to stay active and prevent diseases from a sedentary lifestyle. Participating in sports is one of the best forms of exercise for seniors because it combines mental stimulation, physical activity, and social interaction.
Partaking in sports has not only physical health benefits but mental health benefits as well. Studies have shown a number of mental health benefits of participating in sports, including: Improved mood, higher confidence, reduced stress, reduced fatigue, reduced anxiety, reduced depression. There is even a growing body of evidence showing that physical activity may play a part in delaying the development of cognitive diseases, including dementia.
