Life enrichment programs are the plans and activities offered at our community that support residents’ physical, social, emotional, and cognitive well-being. In addition to fostering personal growth and creativity, these programs are designed to keep seniors engaged and active in the community.
Although they might seem like perks, they are much more than that. Having activities that suit your loved one’s lifestyle and interests is essential to their overall quality of life. Here are a few reasons we offer life enrichment programs at our communities:
1. Keep Seniors Active: Staying active can help seniors manage chronic medical conditions, maintain healthy bones, muscles and joints and prolong independence.
2. Preserve Cognitive Health: Keeping minds active can preserve memory and improve reasoning abilities giving an overall sense of achievement.
3. Foster Social Connection: Strong relationships are important at any age. Feeling connected to others can reduce stress and anxiety, lower the risk of depression, and lead to a longer life.
Caring Place communities offer an active life enrichment program to benefit each resident. From community outings, live entertainment and daily activities it is our mission to provide each resident a sense of freedom and purpose. Each community provides their own unique program. Our memory care communities offer specialized life enrichment programs for those suffering from dementia. If you are interested in learning more about our life enrichment program, visit us online to schedule a tour at CaringPlaces.com.