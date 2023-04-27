This article brought to you courtesy of Murphy's Furniture, News-Times Insider Home Furnishing Expert. Sponsored content.
It is widely understood that supporting local businesses helps your neighbor and keeps money in your community. The crew at Murphy’s Furniture would like to point out some additional benefits in buying Murphy’s locally built furniture. Continue reading below:
Oregon Mattress, a brand ironically produced by Washington Based Sound Sleep, is constructed with plant-based foam. These non-petroleum-based foams negate the need for added flame retardants. Additionally, Oregon Mattress’s springs are produced onsite, avoiding availability and pricing fluctuations.
Stanton Furniture, another Oregon company, produces stationary and reclining sofas, loveseats and chairs in Canby. This close proximity allows our Murphy’s team the ability to pick-up produced product quickly, shortening lead times and reducing added transportation costs. Plus, their warranty is supported by local repair technicians.
Just south on I5, Oakcraft Industries of Albany uses locally sourced oak, alder, maple and hickory, think the farm to table approach. Family owned and operated, they offer all wood quality bedroom, entertainment and office furniture in Mission, Urban and contemporary styles.
T and L Furniture knows how to build cedar outdoor furniture that will withstand Pacific Northwest weather because, well, that’s where their furniture is made. T and L also uses Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) certified lumber, which guarantees the wood they use comes from renewable forestry practices.
These are just a few of many great reasons for buying locally built furniture – need another one? All Pacific Northwest manufactured furniture is on sale at Murphy’s Furniture in Cornelius the entire month of May.