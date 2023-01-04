Taking Advantage of Year End Clearance Sales

This article brought to you courtesy of Murphy's Furniture, News-Times Insider Home Furnishing Expert. Sponsored content.
Year-end clearance sales are an excellent opportunity to take advantage of deep discounts.
There is no category this is truer of than furniture store’s year end clearance sales! Generally speaking, these winter sales occur to clear out prior year inventory and make room for new factory categories, or because a particular furniture piece has been slightly modified or changed.
Unlike other clearance products, furniture is not perishable! So, if you are in the market for a new sofa, mattress or chest of drawers, or are just itching for a room makeover, you might as well buy it when it’s on sale.
Here are a few helpful hints when traversing furniture year end clearance sales:
Know your criteria. What is most important to you? Prioritize the style, price, size, color and availability and try to keep them in mind while you are shopping.
Research prices before hitting the stores. A deal is a deal unless it’s not. Don’t just look at the percentage off.
Warranty. Most clearance items still have a vendor warranty, unless marked as is.
Return policy. Know your retailer! It’s another great reason to shop local!
Future availability. Beware of trying to match later. Avoid buying items piecemeal that you expect to match perfectly later like dining chairs, a pair of lamps, and so forth. Often items are put on clearance due to limited stock.
