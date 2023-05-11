This article brought to you courtesy of Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.
Spring is finally here in western Washington county, and we can go outside! Fresh air and sunshine offer many benefits for our residents here at Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center.
Natural environments are comforting and reduce stress caused by boredom, isolation and loneliness in seniors. Listening to the breeze or watching the bees at work brings peace and a sense of connectedness. Nature’s calming effects are especially impactful for elderly adults.
Sunlight is necessary for the production of vitamin D in humans. Vitamin D improves bone strength to help reduce fractures from falls. Research has shown a link between low levels of Vitamin D and individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease.
For those with memory loss, sunshine and fresh air can improve certain behavioral symptoms of dementia including agitation, aggression, and wandering. Touching plants, hearing the birds and smelling the flowers improved attention, verbal expressions and memory.
Fresh air and sunlight improves circadian rhythms, cueing your body when to be active and when to sleep. For seniors, who often have difficulty sleeping, this is a great benefit.
Taking a walk outside can have an effect on cardiovascular and muscular health since it provides exercise. And moving around outside helps keep your balance and motor skills in good condition.
Our 15 acres of outdoor areas and green spaces at Jennings McCall provide many places for our residents to enjoy nature, take a walk or visit with friends. Call and arrange for a visit to see our beautiful grounds.