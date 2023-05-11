Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center

Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Community in Forest Grove, Ore., on April 18, 2018. (Staff photo: Christopher Oertell)

 Christopher Oertell

This article brought to you courtesy of Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center, News-Times Insider Senior Living Expert. Sponsored content.

Spring is finally here in western Washington county, and we can go outside! Fresh air and sunshine offer many benefits for our residents here at Jennings McCall Continuing Retirement Center.