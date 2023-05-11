This article brought to you courtesy of Nate Boyd at The Gym, News-Times Insider Fitness Expert. Sponsored content.
Or do you want to get fit outside in the sunshine? Get extra vitamin D while you get extra muscles.
Do you like to really move around when you work out? As in puffing around a track.
Is lifting heavy objects part of your training program? Tractor tires are us. Car tires too. While doing squats. You get the idea.
Some people like doing resistance with straps attached to a pickup or jeep or whatever. Do you?
Want to spend time working closely with a fitness expert? That would be the owner of The Gym, Nate Boyd.
All this and more are available during the famous, in the open, Summertime, The Gym Outdoors!
Nice weather is precious to us in western Oregon, and this is a great way to enjoy our fleeting sunny season. Getting up and getting outside is good for your circadian rhythms. Breathing fresh summer air scented by blossoms and sunscreen means maximum olfactory pleasure while exercising. Bask in the envious looks of slightly chubby drivers as they pass by. Know that you deserve all the acclamation, raves and tributes you receive for your efforts.
It’s always easier and more fun when you do something hard or good for you with other people. You will be working out with like-minded and determined folks who want to get in shape. You can remind each other to hydrate. You will find strength to keep going because you don’t want them to see you quit.