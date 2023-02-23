This article brought to you courtesy of Scotties Auto Body, News-Times Insider Automotive Expert. Sponsored content.
Each season of the year lasts three months but just when the seasons start depends on who you ask. The two most common methods to mark the change of seasons are the astronomical definition and the meteorological definition.
The astronomical definition depends on the date of equinoxes and solstices to mark the change. Accordingly, Spring begins on the Spring Equinox which falls on Monday, March 20, 2023 in the northern hemisphere. The southern hemisphere’s seasons are opposite to ours, so they will have the first day of Autumn on March 20. It’s called the equinox because the are equal hours of daylight and darkness on that day. The timings of the equinoxes and solstices change each year, so the astronomical seasons change too. This is because our calendar has 365 days in it, but it takes 365.25 days for the earth to orbit the sun.
Spring begins on a different date in the meteorological system. The seasons change on the first day of the month that include the equinoxes and solstices. So Spring runs from March 1 until May 31 in the northern hemisphere. Autumn starts on March 1 in the southern hemisphere because they are opposite to us. The meteorological system is much easier because it happens on the same day every year. It’s earlier too which has a psychological boost for folks tired of Winter.
