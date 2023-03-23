This article brought to you courtesy of On Site Tire Pros, News-Times Insider Tire Expert. Sponsored content.
It’s never a good time to get a flat tire. A flat can be caused by sharp things like nails or debris on the roadway, a damaged valve stem or a worn out tire. A tire that is punctured, flat or loses pressure is dangerous to drive on. At On Site Tire Pros, flat repair is what we do. The techs will check the pressure, tread depth and wear and balance your tires and repair the flat tire to industry standards.
Repair services do more than just fix the problem, it is important for the life and performance of the tire. A proper repair will increase the life of the tire, aid in proper tread wear and ensure that your car will brake and handle safely on the road. Driving with a flat is dangerous because not only will make the car difficult to control on the road but it may further damage the tire leading to a blowout.
While On Site Tire Pros will do their best to repair your tire, not all tires can be saved. You may require a replacement because the puncture is in the sidewall, the tire has already been patched in that spot or the puncture is greater than ¼ inch. If we can’t fix the problem, we will assist you in finding the correct replacement tire.
