This article brought to you courtesy of Darcey Edwards of Edwards Realty Trust Brokered by More Realty, News-Times Insider Real Estate Expert. Sponsored content.
Yes, the housing market is crazy right now! According to Redfin, “Buyers are snapping up the homes that do hit the market fast. Of the homes going under contract, nearly half are doing so within two weeks.”
Spring is historically a fabulous time to put home on the market and with the stability of rates buyers are coming out in droves to look. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been dropping since for four weeks, but even so Redfin’s Deputy Chief Economist says, “Today’s serious homebuyers have grown accustomed to the idea of a 5% or 6% rate and have adjusted their budgets accordingly.” So, it’s really a win-win for buyers and sellers. We are still experiencing multiple offers on listings and inventory. Inventory is still low so buyers must be able to move quickly. Have your financing ready to go and know exactly what you can spend on a new home
Buyers are looking for value for their money so having your listing ready with as few needed repairs as possible, fresh paint and some basic sprucing up and you will have willing, able buyers. Consider having your home staged.
Although attractive homes are selling fast with multiple offers, your home must be priced correctly to sell and you need an experienced realtor familiar with the area. Darcey is able to help you get in contact with people who are mortgage brokers or contractors, whatever you need to make your home owning dreams a reality. Call her today.