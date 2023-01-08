With the size of water runoff during storms in the Portland area, some people might have been able to use a boat to take a trip to the mailbox.
But, alas, the real boating season isn’t too far away, and the 63rd annual Portland Boat Show gets boating enthusiasts prepared with five days of eyeing, ogling and maybe even buying at Portland Expo Center, Jan. 11-15.
The Portland Boat Show offers any kind of craft for anybody, and allows you to dare to dream about fishing, cruising or even riding personal watercraft. There’ll be 250,000 square feet of exhibit space, and some 20 dealers.
Promoters call it one of the largest sport fishing boat shows in the country with boats ranging from 30-foot offshore models to fully-rigged fishing packages that can be towed by an automobile. “There are more heavy-gauge welded aluminum boat models at this show than any show in the world, which adds to the fishing boat relevancy, particularly for Northwest fisheries where these boats are common and popular,” publicist Trey Carskadon said.
But, there are many different kinds of boats to look at/shop for, including wakeboard and wake surfing, and more dealers than ever before will present new lines at the Expo Center — Carskadon highlights the River City (of Aurora) Chaparral 28 Surf and Active Water Sports 2023 models. Pontoon boats will be on display from the likes of Bennington and Sea Doo Switch — the latter combining Sea Doo’s personal watercraft inboard technology and power into a pontoon package.
There are more used boats at the show. Englund Marine of Astoria always presents a huge boating accessories display. Outboard motors have been in short supply, but Stevens Marine of Tigard and others can now provide motors, from small trolling motors to 150-horsepower (and larger) engines.
“The big news? Inventory … finally,” Carskadon said. “Heavy-gauge welded aluminum boats have been in short supply … there will be several at the show and ready for immediate delivery. There are still a long wait for these boats with several manufacturers, some as long as two years, but we’ll have several for sale at the show. Good news for those that don’t want to wait.”
Lighter gauge boats from Lund, Smokercraft and Mirrocraft will be represented at the show.
In addition, Sundance Yachts, a premier Northwest dealer, will be bringing big boats including the new 420 Prestige — 42 feet with staterooms, galley, bathroom, shower and salon area — and Wellcraft 355, a 35-foot performance cruiser powered by triple outboards.
Sailboats are also part of the show.
Carskadon advises that “the (early) bird gets the boat. For best selection, go to the show opening day.”