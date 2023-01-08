Portland Boat Show at Expo Center

Hundreds of people gather at the Portland Boat Show each year to ogle, eye and maybe buy. The 63rd edition takes place Jan. 11-15 at Portland Expo Center.

 Courtesy Photo: Portland Boat Show

With the size of water runoff during storms in the Portland area, some people might have been able to use a boat to take a trip to the mailbox.

But, alas, the real boating season isn’t too far away, and the 63rd annual Portland Boat Show gets boating enthusiasts prepared with five days of eyeing, ogling and maybe even buying at Portland Expo Center, Jan. 11-15.

