Friday, March 17
Police responded to a report of a fentanyl overdose in a neighborhood residence. On arrival, the individual was nonresponsive; officers administered naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdose, and the individual regained consciousness. He was transported to the hospital. Officers also seized a small quantity of powdered fentanyl for destruction.
Police were called to check on a woman seen sleeping in brush alongside a roadway in the middle of the night. The woman was awakened from "very sound slumber" and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was given a courtesy ride home and released to a family member.
Saturday, March 18
A caller reported seeing a large, orange ball of flame fall from the sky. While on scene, officers were somewhat dismayed that the orbs in question were nothing more than fireworks and not some other intriguing, otherworldly phenomenon as hoped. The source of the fireworks was not located.
Police are investigating after a large rock was thrown through a glass door of a local business.
A caller reported a man standing in the middle of an intersection attempting to stop and redirect traffic. Officers contacted the individual, with whom police are well acquainted, and instructed him to cease and desist. He moved along without incident.
Sunday, March 19
A caller reported his phone had been stolen overnight. On further inquiry, it was determined he had actually misplaced the device in his apartment while "on a date with Mary Jane" the previous evening. Police offered suggestions on how he might go about finding it, as well as information about filing a lost property report.
Police were called to resolve a domestic dispute between two people over an alleged text-affair. On arrival, police found no evidence of any criminal activity related to this call but did find that both parties had misdemeanor warrants from another jurisdiction. The parties agreed to separate, which they did upon being released with citations.
A caller reported their adult daughter had left their home after consuming a dose of maximum strength nighttime cough syrup, and was now lost in the pouring rain. Police searched the area and eventually located her a few blocks away. Though cold and wet, she was otherwise okay, and officers transported her home.
Monday, March 20
A woman reported her bedroom door had jammed and she was locked inside. As all of the doors were locked, one of the FGPD’s more flexible members wriggled his way through a bathroom window and was able to free the trapped resident without incident.
Officers are investigating after a resident reported their internet cable line had been cut.
A caller reported a woman was running through a corridor at a local apartment complex knocking on doors in the middle of the night. The woman was gone upon police arrival and officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Tuesday, March 21
A local store reported a man "five-finger-discounted some wares" and left on foot. Police located the man nearby munching on sardines and enjoying a premium malt beverage. He was arrested and lodged for theft and for violating his probation.
Police responded to a burglary in progress after a caller reported a man walked into their home late at night. The caller’s screams caused the suspect to flee on foot — directly into an area where officers were already conducting an area check. He was arrested on multiple charges and lodged at the jail.
Wednesday, March 22
Police were called to an alleged road rage incident during which one driver got out of his car and jumped on the other driver’s vehicle.
A caller reported her vehicle was missing, possibly stolen. On further investigation, it was determined the caller had just forgotten where she’d parked.
Police are investigating after more reports of cable internet lines were cut in a residential neighborhood.
Thursday, March 23
A caller reported the DMV put an anatomical donor indicator on her driver’s license, which she did not agree to. She was advised to contact the DMV.
Officers arrested a man with multiple outstanding warrants after he was reported attempting to contact an individual who had a restraining order against him. He was lodged at the jail.
Police responded to a report of a car crash on David Hill Road in the middle of the night. The passenger sustained injuries; however, the driver fled the scene on foot. He was located in the area a short while later and found to be noticeably intoxicated. He was arrested and lodged on multiple charges, including DUII.
Night shift officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Portland near Porter Road. The driver was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant, as well as unlawful use of a motor vehicle and for possession of a restricted weapon. She was lodged at the jail.