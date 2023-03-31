Calling all local artists.
Forest Grove’s Public Arts Commission is seeking submissions for an original sculpture to be displayed near the eastern entrance to town.
Artists can submit up to three designs. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
The selected sculpture will be installed this fall or next spring in the McDougall Memorial Garden, also called the Rotary Garden, located between Pacific Avenue and 19th Way behind the flagpole.
The garden has been around for decades and was named after the late Wade McDougall, a local Rotarian. In addition to vegetation, the garden supports a bench and a plaque.
It must be an original work and cannot exceed 10 feet in length or four by four feet in width, which is the size of the provided base. The sculpture also must be appropriate for all audiences and for the area in which it is erected (taking into consideration the neighborhood, geography, sociocultural and historic setting, etc.).
Lastly, it must be structurally sound and resilient as much as possible to both vandalism and severe weather. Preferential treatment will be given to sculptures made of ethically sourced and sustainable resources.
The sculpture budget is $12,000, which should cover travel costs, tools, materials and anything else needed for the project. The Public Arts Commission reserves the right to request necessary changes to the proposed design.
Proposals must include a description of the project, materials and relevant experience; photographs or colored renderings of the proposed sculpture in PDF or JPG format; and an “Artwork Maintenance Plan” that details the materials and processes that will be used to make the sculpture, as well as a maintenance schedule.
Artists will also need to submit their resume, a portfolio comprised of five digital images in JPG or PDF format and any other visual examples to demonstrate their artistic talent or the proposed artwork.
Finalists will be selected by May 10 by members of the Public Arts Commission, the Urban Renewal Agency, and community members. The final artist will be chosen on May 18 and presented to the City for at a later date for official confirmation.
The Public Arts Commission, founded in 2006 to introduce more art into the community, has sent out a Call for Art on several other occasions. As a result, Forest Grove now boasts three unique sculpture benches; a wood, steel and glass sculpture called “Mollie’s Garden” in front of the entrance to the library; four murals; and a sculpture called “Tres Novem” in Lincoln Park.
To submit a proposal online, visit https://bit.ly/3lXP36e or email publicartscomission@forestgrove-or.gov. The proposal can also be mailed to PO Box 326, Forest Grove, OR 97116. Mailed proposals postmarked by the deadline will be accepted.
For more information about the proposed McDougall Memorial Garden sculpture, including access to the contract and the application, visit the Call for Art: Rotary Garden Sculpture webpage at https://bit.ly/40vPTpT.