Calling all local artists.

Forest Grove’s Public Arts Commission is seeking submissions for an original sculpture to be displayed near the eastern entrance to town. 

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you