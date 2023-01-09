All-Pacific Conference football all-stars were announced this past month and Hillsboro area gridders were well-represented.
In all, Liberty led local teams with 25 total honorees, including seven first-teamers, four second-teamers, and 12 honorable mention.
The Falcons finished the season 7-5 overall and 3-2 in league play, finishing second to league champion Sherwood after dropping their regular season finale with the Bowmen in dramatic fashion, 20-19. Liberty went on to win games against Reynolds and Clackamas in the inaugural Columbia Cup before dropping a semifinal game at the hands of North Salem.
"They truly became a team that was playing their best ball and really understanding what it takes day in and day out to be winners," Liberty head coach Eric Mahlum said following the season. "They practiced hard and won Monday through Thursday before they ever hit the field on Friday night. They also understood that it was the sum of the whole, not the individual. They got to the point where they were playing 11 strong and trusting each other to do their job."
Liberty’s Ryan Berger was voted the league's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Sherwood’s Alex Armas, while junior Houstyn Lee-Perry was voted—along with Armas—the league’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Mahlum summed up Berger’s dominance rather simply.
"He (Berger) was a disruptive force on the line throughout the season," Mahlum said. "If you were an opposing coach, you knew where Ryan was.”
Joining Berger and Lee-Perry on the first team were senior linebacker and punter Nate Smith, junior safety Tanner Steinbach, senior cornerback Vincent Cabezudo, and junior offensive tackle Mitchell Mahlum.
Berger, Lee Perry and Cabezudo wer also second team selections on the defensive line regarding the former, and running back regarding the latter two, joining senior Zain Kiser who was the second team all-league place kicker.
Century—who finished the year the season 4-6 overall and dropped a first round Columbia Cup game to eventual champion Westview—garnered 23 total honorees, including five first-teamers.
Amongst those first-teamers was senior defensive lineman Duke Akina, junior linebacker Ethan Wedal, junior kick returner Avery Williams, and senior Anthony Martinez who earned honors at both place kicker and wide receiver.
Martinez caught 22 balls for 383 yards and four touchdowns.
Wedel finished with 69 tackles and a team leading 11 tackles-for-loss.
Jaguar second-teamers included: senior defensive lineman Tyler Sagapolu, junior linebacker Nolan Stewart, junior offensive guard Setelo Lavamei, senior offensive tackle Wyatt Wells, senior center Dylan Blake, and senior running back Elijah Garcia.
Garcia averaged 5.3 yards per carry over the course of the season and totaled 1,319 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.
Stewart led the team in tackles with 95, averaging 10.6 tackles per game. He also was second with 10 tackles-for-loss.
Sagapolu led the Jaguars with eight sacks, doing so in just seven games.
Glencoe didn’t boast any first team honorees, but more than represented with seven second-teamers and four honorable mention.
The Crimson Tide finished the year 2-7 but claimed wins over crosstown rivals Hillsboro and Century along the way.
The Tide’s second-teamers included: junior linebacker Matt Pihl, senior safety Cayden Mack, senior cornerback Lucas Anthony, offensive linemen senior Andrew Bouska and junior Pierce Ashenfelter, along with junior quarterback Trevor O’Leary and sophomore wide receiver Maliq Smith.
McMinnville senior running back Austin Rapp was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Sherwood junior linebacker Keaton Fried was the Defensive Player of the Year, and first-year Sherwood head coach Mark Gribble was the Coach of the Year.
Visit our website to see the complete list of Pacific Conference football all-stars.