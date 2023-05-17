At only 10 years old, Jemma Bosotina is precociously adept at advocating for herself and anyone she thinks needs it.

Born partially deaf, she has a wealth of experience articulating her individual needs and explaining her disability to her peers and adults.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you