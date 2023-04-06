Jeanine Jablonsky, the curator of the new mini-retrospective of Bonnie Lucas’ assemblages or fabric sculptures/collages, fell in love with the work of Lucas when she saw soft fabric dolls, often upside-down, emerging from round baskets.
There are three of those in the show "Bonnie Lucas 1978-2023,” on display through May 29 at ILY2 Gallery, 925 N.W. Flanders St. in Portland. They are very much mid-era Lucas.
For this show, Jablonsky takes a longitudinal look at Lucas’s assemblages — from the pale, delicate yarn paintings she did while still a college student, to the later works that cram hundreds of elements into thick frames, from toys and baby clothes to dollar store jewelry and random fabric.
The first two flat works, both untitled, show Lucas’s embrace of craft as she spent hundreds of hours laying down glue with a toothpick, then attaching strands of white yarn to the paper. She laid the yarn in concentric circles around random beads and gems. They look like ripples in a pond around a shower of stones, or like the raked gravel in a zen garden.
Sexuality
One of these two works has the yarn in the background around a white zipper, which is half-opened to reveal beads, sequins and other treasures.
Jablonsky told Pamplin Media, “I see her beginning to explore sexuality and orifice. This work is really soft, delicate, lovely, but I think she's beginning to really open up, both literally, and conceptually, these bigger ideas within sexuality and femininity.”
According to the ILY2 website: “Lucas creates art focused on feminine themes: domesticity, identity, and childhood. She dismantles feminized objects and reassembles them to new configurations of art.”
Lucas was considered a feminist artist and was one of the original Guerrilla Girls who staged actions against sexism in the art world.
But Lucas never gave up her love of sugar and spice and all things nice. All the works contain pink clothing, toys and jewelry.
It’s just the arrangements that can be disturbing.
As Lucas told the New York Times in 2020: “I think the power, the pleasure, and my feeling of mastery come when I’ve destroyed these feminine things and I’ve repurposed them in my own way. To make something new that’s mine, that’s whole. That’s it. That’s the essence of me being an artist.”
The artist also makes paintings and drawings, often of children with flowers for faces, or limbs pierced by thorns.
Pink rock
Most of Lucas’ larger works have upside-down babies, some giving birth to dolls or Easter eggs, surrounded by baby blankets, clothes, dime store jewelry and trinkets, which Lucas actively shops for and will save for years until the right time to use them.
Human forms are ungainly and sometimes hard to spot — pink plastic spoons are the eyes in one, a Disney Princess softball bat is the a head in another — and are often smothered, cut or bound.
As Lucas said in her artist’s statement, “The characters in my art may be violated in some way but they are never defeated! Without heads and sometimes pierced by flowers and stems, they are still proud, cheerful and triumphant. They are calm, centered, and strong. I suppose everyone gets pierced in some way by life and I suspect I am exploring the duality of weak/strong, dark/light, soft/hard, feminine/masculine, child/adult.”
Jablonsky says the work rewards careful scrutiny — people should lean in.
For example, “New York City Princess” has two parted pieces of cloth.
“This one has some of the same kind of underpants elastic as you see throughout the work,” Jablonsky said, “but like the zipper from the ‘70s, I see vaginal, I see orifice, I see birth canal really clearly in this one.”
Fourth floor walkup
Lucas still works out of a fourth story walkup in Manhattan, north of Little Italy.
Jablonsky described visiting Lucas’s modest space, where Lucas had been living and working for forty years, with its loft bed and art works “Jenga’d” in.
Jablonsky retrieved some of the bigger works — which are in the Portland show, “White Rock” and “Spoiled” — from their storage boxes and noticed that Lucas was hesitant to loan them out. Not because of their value, Jablonsky realized, but because, for 40 years, Lucas had been schlepping her work around the country at the request of galleries and curators, with very little help.
“Her hesitation was simply about the labor of what that would mean,” Jablonsky told Pamplin Media Group, saying the work was hard on Lucas’s body. “She didn't have the physical support.”
ILY2 was founded by artist Allie Furlotti, and part of its ethos is to be extra-helpful to artists. In this case, the studio hired a framer, Portland artist Rae Davis, and a preparer, Maggie Heath, formerly of PICA, who could handle the packing and shipping while Lucas, now 68, relaxed on her couch.
“As a gallery, we want to be able to provide for that need based on what they need. And I saw that she just needed that support in her studio,” Jablonsky said.
The exhibit is available for viewing 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and by appointment.