Jeanine Jablonsky, the curator of the new mini-retrospective of Bonnie Lucas’ assemblages or fabric sculptures/collages, fell in love with the work of Lucas when she saw soft fabric dolls, often upside-down, emerging from round baskets.

There are three of those in the show "Bonnie Lucas 1978-2023,” on display through May 29 at ILY2 Gallery, 925 N.W. Flanders St. in Portland. They are very much mid-era Lucas.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.