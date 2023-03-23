Pumper cars — children’s toys that also serve as therapeutic and exercise devices — are so popular, even Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has ridden one.
On Thursday, March 23, the Forest Grove School District acquired 12 pumper cars, donated by Les Schwab Tire Centers of Washington County as part of Mobility for Kids’ program Help Kids Drive to Success.
The mobility devices — children-sized vehicles powered by pumping the handlebars, like a railroad handcar, and pedals — will be split evenly between the six elementary schools.
Physical, emotional health benefits
Even though the pumper cars will serve a variety of functions, including for physical education classes, the main reason the school district sought them out was because of their track record as great tools for students with disabilities to exercise and regulate their emotions.
“Even if you don’t have great mobility in your legs, you can still use (the pumper cars),” said Katie Waterstreet, Forest Grove’s adapted physical education specialist for K-4 students. “Some children have a hard time with maintaining balance, and it’s easier to be balanced when you’re sitting down. It’s a great equalizer. It can be used by both students with and without disabilities, and it’s easy to learn.”
Used in medical and special education settings worldwide, pumper cars are suitable for people with over 27 different disabilities, including autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and spina bifida.
They’re especially helpful when students need sensory breaks during school.
“When the kids are doing this push-pull (motion), they’re getting proprioceptive feedback to their muscles and that helps them feel where their muscles are in space,” Waterstreet said. “A lot of our kids need some extra pressure, some extra pushing and pulling to get their bodies and their brains ready to use in the classroom or to work on a project. This exercise does this for them.”
She added that students in the district "needed another option to calm their bodies."
Pumper cars have a high-profile fan in the Trail Blazers' Lillard.
At a 2016 basketball camp, Lillard — a Special Olympics ambassador, in addition to his day job as the Blazers' point guard — squeezed his 6-foot-2 frame into one of the little cars for a race with special needs kids. (Pumper cars like the ones in Forest Grove can support up to 300 pounds of weight, comfortably above Lillard's listed 195 pounds.)
Lillard has also autographed and donated pumper cars to benefit Special Olympics Oregon.
Road to the Grove
For the Forest Grove School District, obtaining a set of pumper cars has been a long time coming.
Waterstreet saw the mobility devices for the first time at an adapted PE conference three years ago. She quickly contacted Mobility for Kids, an organization that provides opportunities for children to increase their physical activity.
Mobility for Kids had previously helped other school districts find donors to purchase pumper cars for their students.
But when the pandemic hit, sponsors became scarce and Waterstreet had to be patient.
Eventually, Les Schwab stepped up to the plate.
Not only did Les Schwab fork over $600 per pumper car, but they provided the tires and assembled the vehicles themselves. The tires, which are rubber and durable, will allow students to ride the pumper cars inside and outside.
“We take pride in giving back to our local communities,” said Aaron Smithers, who manages the Les Schwab store in Beaverton. “School resources and budgets keep getting tighter and tighter, leaving gaps in physical education, especially for those with physical obstacles. Providing these pumper cars to our local schools helps bridge any budget gaps and will provide all kids with a great opportunity to have fun and keep active.
“We are honored to join forces with Mobility for Kids to provide these cars to the kids.”
Smithers' store previously donated pumper kids to a school in the Beaverton School District.
In the future, Waterstreet hopes to secure pumper cars for younger and older students in the district. She added that all district staff — including regular teachers, PE teachers, special ed teachers, counselors and principals — can incorporate them into their lessons in some way.
“I can’t wait to see how they’re used,” Waterstreet said.
For more information about the Drive to Success program, or to become a donor for other schools, visit mobilityforkids.org.