Pumper cars — children’s toys that also serve as therapeutic and exercise devices — are so popular, even Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has ridden one.

On Thursday, March 23, the Forest Grove School District acquired 12 pumper cars, donated by Les Schwab Tire Centers of Washington County as part of Mobility for Kids’ program Help Kids Drive to Success.

