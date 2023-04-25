Forest Grove residents are invited to celebrate International Print Day on a local scale this year.
On Saturday, May 6, five local downtown businesses are hosting free printmaking classes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Included in the line-up are Green Heron Book Arts, Gann Brothers Printing, Valley Art Association, Artingales and A Framer’s Touch, which will supply each participant with a mat board to showcase their work for as long as supplies last.
“All participating businesses have a love for the arts and are committed to encouraging and highlighting artistic expression and endeavors in our community,” said A Framer’s Touch, 1920 21st Ave., Suite A, in a press release.
This is the third year that founding businesses Green Heron Book Arts and A Framer’s Touch have held an International Print Day event in Forest Grove. Each year, the number of participating businesses and members of the public has slowly increased.
“We had lots of people participate last year despite the (poor) weather, so we expect more this year,” said Kristen Ling, the lead designer at A Framer’s Touch.
At Valley Art, participants will be able to make gyotaku, kitchen litho and monotype prints.
Screenprinting will be available at Green Heron Book Arts.
Artingales will offer Forest Grove frottage, relief printmaking and drypoint etching.
“It’s a good way for people to get out in Forest Grove and get to know business owners,” said Erin Foley, the gallery manager and assistant designer at A Gallery’s Touch. “A lot of people don’t understand print, and it’s a good opportunity to learn how to make something, understand different techniques and introduce a new skill.”
All participating businesses are in downtown Forest Grove and within a two-block radius.
Some of last year’s prints are on display at the Forest Grove City Library until May 13.
Also on May 6, A Framer’s Touch is hosting an opening reception from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for its tea bag pop-up exhibit, which will run from May 6 to June 3.
The exhibit will feature tea bag artwork from local artists of all ages and skill levels. Each piece of artwork will go on sale for $100 or less.
Registration is required to participate in International Print Day. To register for the event and various classes, visit bit.ly/43solU0.
