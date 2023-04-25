Forest Grove residents are invited to celebrate International Print Day on a local scale this year.

On Saturday, May 6, five local downtown businesses are hosting free printmaking classes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Included in the line-up are Green Heron Book Arts, Gann Brothers Printing, Valley Art Association, Artingales and A Framer’s Touch, which will supply each participant with a mat board to showcase their work for as long as supplies last.

