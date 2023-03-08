If you’ve stopped by Forest Grove’s Telvet Coffee in the past few weeks, you’re likely to have spotted a tiny 4-inch-by-4-inch replica of the historic building on display at the register.
The model, which captures the iconic converted blue house down to the white trim and gray roofing, could fit in the palm of someone’s hand.
But Telvet Coffee is not the only local enterprise with a mini-me.
Mark Adams, a real estate agent in town, has dedicated the last month to crafting replicas of various small businesses in Forest Grove. Other than the coffee shop, he’s recreated FG Sushi, Faded Up Barbershop, Waltz Brewing, a local convenience store, Circle Inn Tavern, Lindo Michoacan and, most recently, Pacific Donut Shop.
Most of the models he’s made unsolicited, and upon finishing them, he always gives them to the owners for free.
The reason? To support local businesses and foster goodwill in the community.
“I’m a promoter of local businesses in my own right,” said Adams, who has lived in Forest Grove for the past eight years. “If someone walks into a local business and sees a model of the building, they’ll have an emotional, positive response. Even subconsciously, they can’t help connecting that joy with the building they’re standing in.”
He said he hopes his creations, which he showcases regularly on Facebook, will drive more traffic to the businesses after which they are modeled.
“If it’s their first encounter with that business (after visiting to see the models in-person), they may, for instance, decide to start going there for coffee,” he said. “That was my thinking about it.”
Since he’s shared pictures of his first model online, Adams said he’s received an explosion of positive feedback from the community. He has also received countless recommendations for future replicas.
“Check the comments,” he said. “They’re really kind of heartwarming.”
Although Adams didn’t start working on models of local businesses until last month, he’s been making model buildings on and off for two years now.
It all started two Christmases ago, Adams said, when he bought a race car track for his grandchildren. Thinking the track looked boring, Adams decorated the sides of the road with miniature buildings, which he created using paper models and by following online tutorials.
Eventually, he started dotting the track with replicas of real-life buildings, including the historic Theatre in the Grove building.
Soon, it dawned on Adams that he could make the models to support local businesses.
“I ran out of space on my racetrack, but I didn’t run out of inspiration for making models,” he said.
To make each building, Adams first takes photos of the business, with owner permission, from the front, back and sides. After adjusting the photos to scale, he prints them out and glues them to foam board, cutting out the windows and doors. Roofs and prominent features on the building, such as stairs or outside vegetation, are made three-dimensional.
“The last two I made, I added lights on the outside,” Adams said. “There’s a switch in the back that you can turn off and on.”
He also adds miniature people for realism.
In the future, Adams plans to create peepholes and Plexiglass windows to the models to showcase a detailed diorama of the inside of the building.
Each miniature building takes roughly five hours to finish and costs $6 or $7 in materials, Adams said.
“People don’t seem to have seen these things (models) before,” Adams said. “They’re amazed by it. It’s a simple process. It takes a lot of focus, and I have to put a lot of thought into how to engineer them, but the process is simple. Anyone can do it. I’m not a genius by any means.”
To him, building the models is an “artistic and heartfelt way” that he can give back to the community.
“Local business are valuable meeting places,” Adams said. “Those kinds of things enrich communities. Local businesses, many just trying to keep the doors (open), add so much quality to the community. (Supporting them) is something that is important to me.”
Although he said he’s uncertain if building the models will be a long-term endeavor, he said he already has his eyes set on other small businesses, including possibly several outside of Forest Grove, such as the Screamin’ Chicken Diner in Gaston.
Right now, Adams is working on replicating a local feed store, but he encourages businesses to contact him if they would like models of their own businesses.
“They will have to be patient though, because like any good artist, I only work when the muse hits me,” he said.
Visit the Historic Forest Grove Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/forestgrovehistory to view some of Adams’ work.
To request a model of your business, email him at MEAdams@johnlscott.com.