Forest Grove teen advancing in American Legion speech contest

A homeschooler won a speech contest at the Forest Grove American Legion Post 2.
Sydni Thorne, 14, presented about the history of the selective service, winning a $250 scholarship and a chance at more with a district competition Saturday, Jan. 28, at the post in Aloha.
"It had to be a minimum of eight minutes. I memorized it, mostly by writing it down and saying portions and then saying it in front of my family," Thorne said. "It was on stage in a big room in front of about 15 people."
Thorne said her speech covered selective service all the way from the American Revolution through the Vietnam War and into the modern day.
"The hardest part was all the research," Thorne said.
American Legion Post 2 is located at the corner of Main Street and 21st Avenue in Forest Grove.
Post Vice Commander Dale Thaler said the competition continues from local to district to state and then a national contest, with thousands of dollars in college scholarships available, including $25,000 at the national level.
Thorne said she's interested in studying welding and business at Portland Community College.
"She did an exceptional job. If she faltered, she always kept her composure," Thaler said. "We will be cheering for her this weekend."
Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.
"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."