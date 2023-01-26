Forest Grove teen advancing in American Legion speech contest

Sydni Thorne is presented a certificate by Layne Teague and Dale Thaler from American Legion Post 2 in Forest Grove.

 Courtesy Photo: Stephanie Thorne

A homeschooler won a speech contest at the Forest Grove American Legion Post 2.

Sydni Thorne, 14, presented about the history of the selective service, winning a $250 scholarship and a chance at more with a district competition Saturday, Jan. 28, at the post in Aloha.

Dillon Mullan is a reporter based in Forest Grove.

"I grew up in Washington, D.C. and made it clear across to Oregon after stops at newspapers in Tupelo, Mississippi and Santa Fe, New Mexico. I'm a newspaperman because I like to write, but bothering elected officials is a plus. Reporting on western Washington County is important to me because the vast majority of my stories here would otherwise go completely uncovered."

