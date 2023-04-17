As the oldest town in Washington County, Forest Grove is known for its abundant historic homes.
This summer, residents will have the opportunity to explore several of these iconic houses as part of non-profit Friends of Historic Forest Grove’s annual Historic Home Tour.
Each house on display holds historical significance to the city, due to factors such as the prominence of prior occupants or its distinctive architectural style. Although the homes may currently have tenants and may have undergone some upgrades or adjustments overall, the unique qualities that maintain its historical integrity remain intact.
Visitors will be able to tour one house per month in June, July and August.
In addition to touring, guests will have the option to sit in chairs outside, listen to music and enjoy wine, soda, cheese and crackers.
“It’s an inside peek at these historic homes,” said Martha Khoury, the Friends of Historic Forest Grove’s marketing chair. Khoury also chaired last year’s tours.
Khoury explained, “People tend to be very interesting in seeing them. We usually try to provide historic information about the homes, but mostly it’s about getting a look inside at the architecture.”
The purpose of the tours is to remind people of Forest Grove’s past.
“We have many beautiful houses from the 1800s and 1900 that are well-maintained,” said Cilicia Philemon, a fellow board member and chair for this year’s tours. “We want to raise awareness of the beauty of the historic districts here.”
Forest Grove boasts four historical districts.
Clark Historical District — located between 16th and 19th avenues and Elm and Birch streets — was the first designated historical district in 2002.
Painter’s Woods — between 15th and 12th avenues and Elm and Birch streets — followed in 2009.
Walker-Naylor — between 23rd and 21st avenues and C and A streets — became the third in 2011, possessing some of Forest Grove’s oldest houses.
Most recently, the Historic Downtown District — north and south on Main Street and east and west on Pacific Avenue — became Forest Grove’s fourth historic district in 2020.
“We don’t want people to ruin the historicalness of these homes,” Philemon said. “They are the history of our town, and they’ve had a big influence on us.”
The first Historic Homes Tour started in 1998. For most of its run, guests toured upwards of 10 houses in one day.
But when COVID-19 struck, the Historic Homes Tour was put on hiatus. It returned for the first time last year, and organizers decided to dial it back to one house per month.
Khoury’s own home — called the Fortner House after a 1920s town physician Hebert C. Fortner — was toured in 1998 and 2004. The Fortner House was built in the early 20th century in an architectural style known as “airplane bungalow,” which was popular during that time.
Khoury, who acquired the home in 1995, noted that it has changed many hands since Fortner’s residence.
She recalled a former elderly neighbor, whom Fortner had delivered as a baby, once lived there during her childhood. Additionally, Khoury remembered visitors during the tours telling her stories of her home’s other previous owners, some of whom had left their mark on the house in the form of different renovations.
“People really comment on the character of Forest Grove,” Khoury said. “It has this desirable quaint, historic charm. Touring inside these homes shows us what makes Forest Grove an attractive community to people.”
Right now, Philemon is seeking historic homes to tour this summer. She has a house on 17th Avenue lined up but is remaining close-lipped for now to maintain the surprise.
Official tour dates are still pending. The suggested fee is $5. Proceeds will go to Friends of Historic Forest Grove, which is fully volunteer-operated.
Historic homeowners in Forest Grove who would like their residence to be toured can email Philemon at misscilicia@outlook.com or call her at 541-592-4682. The submission deadline is the end of April.