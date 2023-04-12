Most people are familiar with the concept of Free Little Libraries: You take a free book, and, if you’re feeling charitable, leave a book behind.
The newly minted Rock Kindness House in Forest Grove operates much in the same way — except visitors are encouraged to take and leave painted rocks.
The tiny rectangular house is located on 21st Avenue and Main Street, nestled against the American Legion Post 2 building, where its visionary, local American Legion Auxiliary President Sheri Russell, spends much of her time.
Inside are dozens of colorful, one-of-a-kind rocks, some decorated with encouraging words or phrases, others painted with intricate designs or laden with cheerful stickers.
But beyond merely bringing joy to the community, the rock house has a specific purpose: to raise awareness about suicide prevention and reach out to the community’s most vulnerable.
“It’s hard to explain, but sometimes when someone’s in crisis, sometimes a word or saying speaks to you and helps you get through whatever you’re going through,” Russell said. “We’re trying to reach out to people and let them know that someone does love them and wants them to be OK.”
She stressed that people knowing someone — even a stranger — cares about them is crucial to preventing suicide.
In person, that often means simply listening to people when they seem like they need it.
“Just listen,” Russell said. “Some people don’t have anyone to listen or care. By the time they’re done talking, they often feel better. Just listen, don’t argue or try to fix their problems. Usually, nine of 10 times, listening will help. People who are contemplating suicide don’t typically have anyone to talk to.”
But some individuals with suicidal ideation fall through the cracks. That’s where the rock house comes in.
Russell said she able to “reach people when you’re not there (with them physically)” through the project.
The rock house has three shelves. The first two shelves contain rocks, with the top reserved for veterans and the middle open for the community.
The bottom shelf contains literature about suicide prevention and pamphlets about the American Legion, a veterans group, and the American Legion Auxiliary, an organization comprised of spouses, daughters and granddaughters of veterans.
Origins
Russell came up with the idea for a rock house after noticing that painting rocks had helped a friend cope with her son’s death.
Originally, Russell expected to focus solely on painting rocks for veterans — who have a higher suicide rate than the general population — but she eventually decided to broaden her reach to the entire Forest Grove community.
She began painting rocks last January and started inviting people in the fall to join her at public rock painting parties.
Altogether, Russell and rock party attendees have painted over 2,000 rocks.
On March 4 of this year, Russell finally got her rock house. Veteran John Foster built it with help from fellow American Legion members Dale Thaler and Mike Standing. Parr Lumber donated the wood.
Grants from Washington County Disabled, Aging and Veteran Services have covered the cost of materials to decorate the rocks.
Russell said that at first, American Legion members were skeptical of the benefits of painting rocks for the community and for fellow veterans.
“You could see it in the faces they made,” she said.
But that all changed when Russell gifted active Legion members with rocks decorated to look like dog tags. Each rock had a veteran’s name and branch of the military.
“They finally got it and were all excited,” she said. “It meant a lot of them to receive those rocks. When they read the messages — well, there have been tears.”
“After seeing her passion for it (rock painting), we’ve been supportive of her,” said Wendy Wood, an Air Force veteran and dual member of the local American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. “It’s been extremely well-received. Overall, people who were doubters, we’re all very proud of the way it turned out.”
Russell said she plans to start carrying around rocks in her pocket and give them out whenever she sees a veteran.
“I always thank them for their service,” she said. “Now they know it’s not just words.”
The rock house has been a hit in the Forest Grove community as well.
Since its grand opening in March, Russell had to fill the rock house at least nine times. The demand got to the point where Russell started refilling the rocks every day, but when supply started to run low, she cut back to once per week.
In the future, Russell said she plans to put sticky notes in the rock house to learn more about its visitors.
“I want to know why they chose the rock they did and how it has helped them,” she said.
Russell also hopes to install another rock house in Cornelius next year, when she will presumably have gathered more painters.
She also said that other nearby American Legion units have expressed interest in starting their own rock painting projects.
Volunteers needed
To accomplish her big goals, Russell needs more rock painting volunteers.
But don’t be intimidated. You don’t need to be a talented artist, or even have any art experience whatsoever.
“When I sat down to paint my first rock, I didn’t know what to do,” Russell admitted, adding that to get going, she started following online tutorials she found on Pinterest and other websites.
“You really, truly don’t have to be artistic,” she said. “If you can write, you can write a message on a rock.”
Right now, Russell has about 10 consistent volunteers. Many attendees have gone through their own recent hardships and find solace in painting rocks and connecting others at the parties.
Rock painting has proven therapeutic for Russell, too.
“As a nurse, my love language was helping others and giving back,” she said. “It’s been that way since I was a child. It’s probably one of the reasons I became a nurse. I love helping people.”
Now that Russell’s retired, the American Legion Auxiliary and rock painting have replaced her profession.
“It’s where I go to fill my cup,” she said.
Rock painting parties are from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month upstairs in American Legion building. Children are welcome to participate; they just need to be accompanied by an adult.