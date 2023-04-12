Most people are familiar with the concept of Free Little Libraries: You take a free book, and, if you’re feeling charitable, leave a book behind.

The newly minted Rock Kindness House in Forest Grove operates much in the same way — except visitors are encouraged to take and leave painted rocks.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you