The McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove has announced its summer concert series, just as the weather begins warming up.
The concert series will feature big names like Les Claypool and Herbie Hancock, as well as cover bands playing tribute to the likes of Pink Floyd and The Beatles.
Here’s the lineup so far:
June 7: Rodrigo y Gabriela — the acoustic Mexican guitar duo will bring a mix of genres, including nuevo flamenco, rock and heavy metal.
June 22: Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon & Railroad Earth — the headliners in Yonder Mountain String Band will bring their progressive bluegrass sound to a lineup that features other country and rockabilly inspired bands.
July 9: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade — Best known as the bassist and singer for Primus, Les Claypool will bring his new eclectic band to the Grand Lodge stage. Tickets are already sold out as of publication on Thursday, May 11, however.
July 15: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — Lyle Lovett won a Grammy Award for his country album of the same name, and he’ll bring his talents to Forest Grove this summer.
July 18: The Dead South — Continuing the summer’s theme of country music, The Dead South hails from Saskatchewan, Canada.
July 21: Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and The Monsters — If you can’t guess what kind of music you’ll get with a night headlined by a band called Blues Traveler... well, take another look at the name. The New Jersey rock group will be supported by Colorado-based Big Head Todd and The Monsters.
July 29: John Craigie and Shook Twins — Craigie brings a mix of music and comedic storytelling to his act and will be supported by indie folk duo Shook Twins, hailing from Portland.
Aug. 2: RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles — The first of two tribute concerts in the first weekend of August will pay homage to the Fab Four.
Aug. 4: The Australian Pink Floyd Show — Keeping the British Invasion tribute weekend going will be a cover show dedicated to Pink Floyd. What makes the show Australian? Get tickets and find out.
Aug. 7: The Front Bottoms — Moving into the pop-punk realm, The Front Bottoms hail from New Jersey and will bring an energetic show.
Aug. 8: Michael Franti & Spearhead + SOJA — An evening of reggae, rap and hip-hop-inspired tunes from three different acts.
Aug. 25: Pink Martini — Founded in Portland in 1994, Pink Martini is known for drawing from a wide array of influences, from jazz and classical music to Latin and traditional pop.
Sept. 19: Herbie Hancock — The legendary jazz pianist graces the Grand Lodge stage with a show that’s sure to feature influences from his storied career spanning more than six decades.
