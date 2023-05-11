Herbie Hancock 1963

Herbie Hancock in 1963 during a recording session for his album "Inventions and Dimensions." Hancock will be playing this summer at the McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove this summer. 

 Courtesy Photo: Francis Wolff

The McMenamins Grand Lodge in Forest Grove has announced its summer concert series, just as the weather begins warming up.

The concert series will feature big names like Les Claypool and Herbie Hancock, as well as cover bands playing tribute to the likes of Pink Floyd and The Beatles.

 

Tags

Reporter

"As a lifelong Oregonian, I got into journalism to be one of the people asking tough questions. Reporters look out for the public’s interests and hold powerful people to account, which is something that’s invaluable for local communities. It’s why I support the mission to keep newsrooms locally controlled, because when the news loses that community focus it no longer represents the people who live there."

Recommended for you