A Lake Oswego wine walk to remember

Lake Oswego resident Bill Messner (middle) and Kris Whitby (left) learn about wine poured at Grapevine fashion boutique during the 2022 wine walk in downtown Lake Oswego. 

 PMG PHOTO: COREY BUCHANAN

While the traditional downtown “wine walk” has become a popular community staple for years in Lake Oswego, a similar event is coming to the Lake Grove neighborhood.

The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is creating a new wine walk in Lake Grove. And it has received a grant from Travel Oregon to do so.