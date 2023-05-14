Have you explored any strange new worlds lately?
Downtown McMinnville will be transformed Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, for the annual McMenamins UFO Festival.
Have you explored any strange new worlds lately?
Organizers of the long-running festival — now in its 23rd year — say McMinnville boasts the second-largest UFO festival in the country.
McMinnville landed on UFO watchers’ maps all the way back in 1950, when a flying saucer was allegedly sighted at the Trent family farm.
Whether you believe the truth is out there or you’re just curious, the UFO Festival will offer a little bit of everything for everyone.
Speakers this year include Travis Walton, one of the most famous supposed victims of an alien abduction back in 1975, and Earl Grey Anderson, a longtime UFO investigator and researcher.
On the more down-to-earth side, there will be live music, McMenamins’ Alienator IPA and other beers on tap, and cherished traditions like the Alien Abduction Dash 5K, the Alien Pet Costume Contest, the Alien Costume Ball and the annual UFO Festival Parade.
Speaker presentations are ticketed events. Tickets are on sale at ufofest.com.
Editor
"I was born in Hillsboro, grew up in Cedar Mill and live in Beaverton. To me, Washington County is home. That's why I am passionate about serving and informing the residents of Portland's Westside. There are rich and meaningful stories to tell in communities like Forest Grove, Tualatin, Sherwood, Banks and Garden Home. Things happen here every day that make a real difference in people's lives. As editor-in-chief, it's my mission to ensure residents of Washington County have access to fair-minded, carefully reported news you can trust — because as a longtime resident myself, I know firsthand just how important that is."
