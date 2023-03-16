This Saturday, March 18, you could be one of the first to visit Gaston’s new monthly marketplace.
Located in Scoggins Creek Coffee’s parking lot, the marketplace will host an assortment of local businesses and farmers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., regardless of weather.
“The goal will be to hold year-round events but most importantly be a hub for all things local,” said co-founder Jennifer Begert via email. “My husband and I have been a part of the farmers market held in years past and have been wanting to build a place where everyone can come together and enjoy the community even more.”
Gaston used to have a farmers market, but it closed indefinitely last December. After that, the need for an outdoor community space grew.
“We aren’t necessarily wanting to take over the farmers market, but (we) had a handful of fellow vendors looking for a place to go, so we decided to try something out,” Begert said.
The marketplace’s other co-founders are Begert’s husband, John, and Janell Gaunt, who operates her small craft business, Mylittleshoppnw, out of her home.
Begert and her husband originally purchased the gravel parking lot to house their own business, Gaston Station: a small, semi-permanent market trailer.
Much like the marketplace, Gaston Station will carry products from residents but operate throughout the spring, summer and fall, including during the monthly events.
Essentially, the year-round trailer will allow farmers and artisans to sell their goods without having to take time off from work.
“I sell hay to a lot of local small farmers, and a recurring complaint was not having time (and) energy to actually sell their goods,” she said.
Begert said she and her husband have dreamed for years of opening Gaston Station and serving the community in this capacity.
An employee at Scoggins Creek Coffee for nearly a decade, she said her employer offered the parking lot after several potential sites fell through.
“The owner (of Scoggins) knew we were searching for something to call our own,” she said. “We had our eye on some properties that didn’t pan out, (but then Scoggins) approached us about going in on the land the coffee shop was at the time leasing from the railroad.”
Gaston Station will have its grand opening sometime this spring or summer.
Besides Gaston Station, Mylittleshoppnw and Scoggins Creek Coffee, Saturday’s marketplace roster boasts 10 vendors, including:
- Opal and Iron
- Bloom on Brims
- Source Farms
- Inked Up Custom Crafts
- Polar Berry Farm
- Violet’s Arts and More
- La 4x4 Mexican Food
- Auntie T’s Salsa LLC
- Scentsy Independent Consultant
Live music is also planned.
“(Auntie T’s Salsa) uses local produce and has the best samples, so you know how much heat you can handle,” Jennifer Begert said. “Another unique vendor will have an assortment of locally raised meats. A handful of crafty vendors (will sell various items), from hand painted hats to personalized clothing, bags, tumblers, jewelry, signs and wood art.”
Attendees can also pre-order Easter baskets filled with goodies such as freeze-dried candy.
In the future, Jennifer Begert said she’s planning to host live music, wine and beer tastings and food carts as part of the monthly marketplace.
“(However), there’s a lot of work that needs to be put in first to make it a nice space to just hang out and enjoy the community,” she said, adding she’s also open to outside suggestions.
To the Gaston community about the marketplace, Begert said: “People should attend to help support their local businesses because these are your neighbors that you are helping out and keeping money local. Come grab a coffee and stroll the market! Find a new product you can purchase locally or a new company you (will) fall in love with!”
For more information about the monthly marketplace, or request a spot in future events, email Begert and her co-founders at gastonvendorevents503@gmail.com.