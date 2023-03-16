Gaston marketplace flyer

A new monthly marketplace in Gaston, featuring products from local small businesses and farmers, will debut this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will run year-round.  

 Photo courtesy: Janell Gaunt

This Saturday, March 18, you could be one of the first to visit Gaston’s new monthly marketplace.

Located in Scoggins Creek Coffee’s parking lot, the marketplace will host an assortment of local businesses and farmers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., regardless of weather.

