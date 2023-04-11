Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire

The theatrical poster for “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire.”

 Courtesy Photo: Balance Media

An award-winning, Oregon-made wildfire documentary will receive a showing at Cornelius Cinemas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Titled “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire,” the film seeks to provide viewers with a better understanding of wildfire.

Trip Jennings

Ralph Bloemers

