An award-winning, Oregon-made wildfire documentary will receive a showing at Cornelius Cinemas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Titled “Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire,” the film seeks to provide viewers with a better understanding of wildfire.
With footage from recent wildfires in Oregon, California and Colorado, “Elemental” shares insight from leading experts on what can be done to prevent tragedy.
“‘Elemental’ is an outstanding film that deserves the widest possible viewing,” said former U.S. Forest Service head Michael Dombeck in a press release about the film. “In a visually stunning manner, it distills what we’ve learned about wildland fire over the decades and provides a roadmap for badly needed changes that will benefit thousands of people, particularly in the fire-prone communities.”
The film opens with an escape from Paradise, California — the site of the most catastrophic wildfire in state history, the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people, burned 153,336 acres of land and destroyed 18,804 buildings in 2018.
Viewers will also enter “fire labs,” where researchers study why some fire consumes some houses but not others; learn from Native Americans how the continent’s first inhabitants used fire for thousands of years to improve both the environment and community safety; and join scientists in researching the effects of climate change on natural forests, which store much of the Earth’s carbon.
The film also consults with wildfire survivors, whose own experiences highlight the desperate need for wildfire education and solutions.
“Elemental” is narrated by David Oyelowo, a Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actor, and was directed by Trip Jennings.
A partner with National Geographic for over ten years, Jennings has garnered international acclaim for his films, which have earned him dozens of awards. He is the founder of Balance Media.
Executive producer Ralph Bloemers boasts two decades of experience in wildfire and community safety, including work restoring burned trails and providing a public platform for scientific research.
“Elemental” is supported by National Geographic, Patagonia, Film Action Oregon, Evergreen Fund and the Meyer Memorial Trust.
“Elemental” runs for 84 minutes. There will be a post-screening Q&A at the showing in Cornelius, which will be attended by Ralph Bloemers.
Cornelius Cinemas is located at 200 N. 26th Ave. in Cornelius.
Reporter
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."
